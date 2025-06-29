Maharashtra: Buried 45-Year-Old Woman’s Body Exhumed for Postmortem on Suspicion of Murder

Gondia, Maharashtra (June 29, 2025): Police in Dasgaon village exhumed the body of a 45-year-old woman on Sunday after receiving credible information suggesting her recent death may not have been due to natural causes. The deceased, identified as Bharti Surendra Shahare, had been unwell for several days and died on Friday. Her relatives, believing her death was from illness, performed funeral rites and buried her at the village cemetery. However, police began investigating after they were tipped off about suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Police now suspect that Shahare may have been murdered by her 17-year-old son. Based on this, police launched a search for the minor on Saturday and visited the burial site on Sunday. In the presence of Tahsildar Shamsher Pathan, the body was exhumed and sent to the Government Medical College for a postmortem examination.

The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is released. Until then, police are examining all possible angles. Police are treating the case with seriousness and have not ruled out foul play.

According to local residents, Shahare supported herself by selling eggs and small household items in the village. Following the death of her husband, she lived alone, while her son resided in Nagpur but visited occasionally. Notably, he had returned to the village shortly before her death.

Police said the direction of the investigation will depend on the findings of the autopsy report.