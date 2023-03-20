Maharashtra: C20 India 2023 inception meeting starts in Nagpur city

A working committee meeting of the Civil 20 India 2023 inception conference started in Nagpur city of Maharashtra. C20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the world leaders of G20.

The meeting was attended by members of the steering committee, International Advisory Committee (IAC), and working group coordinators of CIVIL-20 India 2023, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Amritswarupananda, a steering committee member and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (India) president, said time, effort and divine praise are the most essential elements in life.

He said spirituality was an integral part of life and that it is necessary for governments to listen to the grassroot level problems of the common man and find a solution.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying his best in this endeavour through his policies. Civil 20 India 2023 sherpa Ah Maftuchan said CIVIL-20 as an official engagement group of G20 is still relevant and helps to incorporate the social issues. More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending the three-day conference.