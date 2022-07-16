Maharashtra cabinet again renames Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar

The cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken major decisions in its third cabinet meeting. In this meeting, it was again decided to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv which was taken by the Thackeray government. This decision taken by the Thackeray government at the last minute was postponed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Two days ago, in the cabinet meeting held on 14th, the decision of reducing the price of petrol, diesel, direct election of Sarpanch and mayor was decided. In today's meeting, along with the renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad city, it was decided to rename the Navi Mumbai airport after DB Patil. After the meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that the proposal will be sent to the Center soon. He also said that the Thackeray government had postponed the decision to avoid legal embarrassment.

The decision taken by the Thackeray government to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai International Airport as Navi Mumbai International Airport named after D B Patil was postponed. The governor had put the name change on hold, objecting that such a strategic and popular decision could not be taken after giving the letter to prove the majority test. Even earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also raised the same issue. These three decisions of renaming have been taken again by the Shinde government today.

The last cabinet meeting of the Thackeray government was held on June 29 before the collapse of the government. In this meeting, the name of Aurangabad was changed to Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai International Airport to D B Patil. The proposal to name D B Patil was approved. The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was present in the Ministry for this meeting.