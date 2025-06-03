Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Major Moves on Dharavi Project, ST Commission, ESIC, and MSRDC

A cabinet meeting was chaired by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Many important matters were discussed, and decisions were taken, including land transfer for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the establishment of the Maharashtra State Scheduled Tribes Commission, allocation of land for hospitals under the State Employees Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and compensation to MSRDC for toll concessions. The path for Dharavi’s redevelopment has now become smoother. About 8.5 hectares of land in Kurla, belonging to the Dairy Development Department, will be allotted for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Certain changes have been made in the agreement for this land transfer.

The Government of Maharashtra has decided to establish an independent commission for Scheduled Tribes. It will be called the “Maharashtra State Scheduled Tribes Commission.” The necessary posts for this commission will be created, and approval has also been given for office space and other expenses. The government has also clarified that the “Maharashtra State Scheduled Castes Commission” will continue to function independently.

A 200-bed hospital for employees of the State Employees Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be built in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. For this, six hectares of grazing land in Mouje Karodi have been allotted. Additionally, in-principle approval has been granted to provide land for hospitals in Pune, Ahilyanagar, Sangli, Amravati, Ballarpur-Chandrapur, Sinnar-Nashik, Baramati, Satara, and Panvel.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be compensated for the financial loss due to toll concessions. Concessions have been granted at five toll plazas on the entry points of Mumbai. The government will bear the financial burden that MSRDC incurs due to these concessions. The government stated: "Due to the concession at five toll plazas at Mumbai's entry points, compensation will be provided to the corporation."