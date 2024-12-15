Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 33 MLAs Sworn In as Cabinet Ministers; 6 Take Oath as Ministers of State – Check Full List

The swearing-in ceremony for the expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra cabinet took place in Nagpur on Sunday. A total of 39 new ministers were sworn in as ministers. In this expansion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 19 ministerial positions. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena received 11 positions and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got nine.

Thirty-three legislators took the oath as cabinet ministers. Six others were sworn in as Ministers of State. Maharashtra Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath at the ceremony, which was held just before the state legislature’s winter session scheduled in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who assumed their roles in Mumbai on December 5, were present at the event.

Here is the full list of ministers:

Bharatiya Janata Party (19 Ministers):

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Chandrakant Patil Girish Mahajan Ganesh Naik Mangalprabhat Lodha Jaykumar Rawal Pankaja Munde Atul Save Ashok Uike Ashish Shelar Shivendra Raje Bhosale Jaykumar Gore Sanjay Sawakare Nitesh Rane Akash Fundkar Madhuri Misal (MoS) Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS) Meghana Bordikar Sakore (MoS)

Nationalist Congress Party (9 Ministers):

Hasan Mushrif Dhananjay Munde Dattatraya Bharne Aditi Tatkare Manikrao Kokate Narhari Zirwal Makrand Jadhav Patil Babasaheb Patil Indranil Naik (MoS)

Shiv Sena (11 Ministers):

Gulabrao Patil Dada Bhuse Sanjay Rathod Uday Samant Shambhuraje Desai Sanjay Shirsat Pratap Sarnaik Bharat Gogawale Prakash Abitkar Ashish Jaiswal (MoS) Yogesh Kadam (MoS)

The cabinet expansion comes just 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis assumed office for the third time on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance secured a strong mandate in the state’s November 20 elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant party with 132 seats. Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.