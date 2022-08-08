Maharashtra Cabinet expansion date and time fixed, check out

The date of Maharashtra cabinet expansion, which has been stalled for a long time, has finally been decided. It is likely that some ministers will be sworn in at 11 am tomorrow. It is reported that everything has been decided and if possible, the swearing-in ceremony can be done even by tonight. It is also reported that 10 to 12 ministers will take oath at this time.

A meeting was held between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. The expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet in the state was stalled for more than a month. Even though the government has been formed for 38 days, the time for cabinet expansion of Shinde and Fadnavis government has not been decided. It was confirmed that the cabinet expansion will take place this week. Devendra Fadnavis is likely to hold the post of Home Minister in this extension. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will also be in the cabinet. But after the expansion, the process of changing the BJP state president will start.