Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Mahayuti Allies Agree to Conduct Performance Audit of Ministers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Mahayuti allies have agreed to carry out a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure. Although Fadnavis did not specify a timeline for the evaluation, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde stated that ministers from his party will be given two-and-a-half years, with those showing strong performance being allowed to progress.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said "non-performers" can be replaced in two-and-a-half-months also. Fadnavis, along with his deputies, held a press conference on Sunday in Nagpur, where 39 legislators from the Mahayuti took oath as ministers during a cabinet expansion. This move comes ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The BJP, being the largest party among the allies, secured 19 ministerial berths, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were allocated 11 and 9 berths, respectively. Out of the 39 legislators who took the oath, 33 were appointed as cabinet ministers, and six as ministers of state. Fadnavis said that the Mahayuti government would prioritize the development of Maharashtra.

"We have decided on the portfolio allocation and it will be announced in two to three days. Our administration will focus on swift development," he said. Fadnavis said he and his deputies have told new ministers that they would be subjected to a performance audit.

