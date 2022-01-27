Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Wine to be available at grocery stores? decision in today's cabinet meeting!

Wine is now likely to be available for sale in supermarkets, general stores or walk-in stores in the Maharashtra. It is learned that the state government is preparing to take a major decision in this regard in today's cabinet meeting to increase the revenue from wine sales in the state. The state government is proposing a new wine sale to boost revenue. The proposal is expected to add thousands of crores of rupees to the state's revenue. If the state's new wine proposal is approved in today's meeting, it will be possible to sell wine in supermarkets, walk-in stores and general stores in the state. The state cabinet meeting will be held this afternoon and will also discuss the wine sale proposal.

Meanwhile, the BJP has already opposed the state government's new wine-selling policy. Therefore, if the state government approves a new proposal regarding the sale of wine, there is a possibility of strong opposition from the BJP.

Issues to be discussed in today's Cabinet meeting-

1. Compensation for GST from the Centre will now be discontinued. This will be discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting

2. Discussion on the issue of permanent employment of contract workers in 19 medical colleges in the state

3. Detailed discussion on new wine sales policy in the state