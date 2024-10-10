Maharashtra Cabinet Proposes Ratan Tata's Name for Bharat Ratna Award

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86 after being critically ill in a Mumbai hospital. During today's meeting, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to propose his name for the Bharat Ratna award, India's highest civilian honor. The Cabinet also passed a condolence resolution in memory of the renowned industrialist.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the late industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86, will be accorded a state funeral. The Tata Group has informed that his mortal remains will be placed at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Lawns in South Mumbai today from 10 am to 4 pm, allowing the public to pay their final respects.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said that all programmes of the state government scheduled to take place on Thursday have been cancelled.