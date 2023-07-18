Maharashtra: Car catches fire in Thane, no casualties reported

A 55-year-old man had a narrow escape when his car caught fire on a busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, a traffic police official said. The incident took place in the morning, when the man was driving on Ghodbunder road, inspector R A Vani of Kapurbawdi traffic police department said.

The motorist noticed fumes coming out of his vehicle and immediately took it to the side of the road, and by the time he got out, the car was engulfed in flames, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 10 am. But the car was completely wrecked, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster control cell. A car parked near the vehicle was also damaged in the fire, he said, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained.