Maharashtra: Car in OBC Leader Laxman Hake’s Convoy Damaged During Protest in Nanded (Watch Video)

A car in the convoy of OBC leader Laxman Hake was vandalised by a mob of protesters in the Nanded district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, November 7. The incident took place at Bachoti village in Kandhar tehsil as there was a face-off between Maratha and OBC activists, said a Kandhar police station official, reported news agency PTI.

Hake has been opposing Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas be given reservation under the OBC category. The official said the OBC leader was passing through Bachoti village after a campaigning rally for Chandrasen Patil, who is contesting from the Kandhar assembly seat.

Car in OBC Leader Laxman Hake’s Convoy Damaged During Protest

“Around 50 persons from each side came face to face and did sloganeering. The rear glass of a car in Laxman Hake’s convoy was broken. We are conducting probe,” he told PTI.