Maharashtra: Car Plunges Into Valley in Aare Ware Near Ratnagiri While Tourist Couple Clicks Photos

A tragic incident took place in Ratnagiri's Ganpatipule where a Sangli based couple narrowly escaped accident after their car plunged into a 100 to 150-foot deep gorge at Areware. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle at the time. The car was severely damaged in the incident, which occurred around 12:30 PM on Wednesday. The couple, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Shinde, were en route to Ganapatipule for a tour. While passing through the scenic Areware area, they stopped to admire the view and take photographs. As they stepped out of the vehicle, the car suddenly rolled down a slope and fell into the deep gorge.

Speaking to local villagers, the Shindes said they had put the car in gear and applied the handbrake before stepping out. Despite these precautions, they were shocked to see the vehicle roll down the slope. Efforts to retrieve the car using a crane continued until late in the evening.

Police Response

Meanwhile, a police 112 aid van returning from Nevere on Ganapatipule Road noticed a crowd gathered at Areware. On stopping to investigate, they learned about the accident and spoke with the couple to offer assistance. However, the couple informed the police that they did not wish to file a complaint and had already arranged for a crane to recover the car.