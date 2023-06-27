Maharashtra: Case registered against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader for assaulting BMC official

Mumbai's Vakola Police have registered a case against more than 15 people including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. According to Mumbai police, four people have been arrested till now in connection with this matter. A video of the incident has gone viral, where, more than a dozen people can be seen in a room. After a few seconds, a group of people started thrashing an official.

Mumbai's Vakola Police have registered a case against more than 15 people including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. Police have arrested 4 people in the case," said Mumbai Police. "Four people who have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a BMC official are identified as Sada Parab, Haji Alim, Uday Dalvi, and Santosh Kadam," Mumbai Police added.

Former minister Anil Parab said the sainiks could not tolerate insults of their icons during the demolition.“Patil acted only against our shakha and demolished it. He did not touch an illegal shakha of Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde. Our shakha had a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and our founder Balasaheb Thackeray. We told the demolition squad to allow us to remove the bust of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb, but they carried out the demolition. Our men were upset with this and we can’t tolerate insults to our icons. Our Shiv Sainiks have slapped Patil. We own up to the attack. Now the police have started arresting our men,” he said.