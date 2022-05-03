Maharashtra CET dates revised, check details

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra has now postponed the state-level common entrance exam - Maha CET. This development comes after the clashing of dates with the national-level entrance exam JEE Main and NEET.

CET exam is held to get admission in various courses and various colleges in Maharashtra. The state education and technical education department have released the revised dates for the Maharashtra CET exam on the official website. The exam was also postponed due to many students and their demand to revise the dates. Many students had also raised these concerns in social media platforms, including Twitter. The students were worried about the clashing dates of JEE and NEET exams with the CET exams.

The syllabus for MHT CET for admission to the first year of engineering and technology, pharmacy, and Pharm D degree courses is going to be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).