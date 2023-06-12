Maharashtra CET result for PCM, PCB declared

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced MHT CET result 2023 for for PCM and PCB declared on cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in. Candidates are also advised to visit mhtcet2023.mahacet.org for further information regarding Maharashtra CET, including counselling dates.

Candidates who took the entrance test are advised to go to one of these websites to check their results. Students need to submit their application number and date of birth to check their results. This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between May 9 and May 14, and the PCB group exams were held from May 15 till May 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

This year, the MHT CET counselling process will be conducted online and for the first time through the mobile app, candidates will get information about various stages of the admission process as well as instructions and seat allotment etc. The app can be used by both students and parents.