Maharashtra Chief Minister launches "Deep Clean Campaign" in Thane, residents raise concerns over persistent civic issues

Thane witnessed a flurry of activity on Saturday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated a city-wide "Deep Clean Campaign". Amidst media attention and promises of development, the CM, a self-proclaimed "ground worker", inspected the cleanliness of several wards. He launched the campaign from Wagle Estate, emphasizing its transformation into a public movement with statewide implementation.

However, despite the campaign's positive reception, locals in Wagle Estate continue to grapple with unresolved civic issues. This LokmatTimes.com reporter found stark discrepancies between the presented face and the residents' reality.

Sanitation workers alleged they were instructed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to skip work for four days before the CM's visit. Lata Pardhe, a sanitation worker, narrated their loss of daily wages: "Suddenly, 50-60 of us were told not to come on duty. Just because the VIPs are coming, we can't afford this loss." TMC officials countered, claiming sanitation workers who "randomly throw garbage" were temporarily excused to maintain a good impression. This claim was contradicted by Ashatai and Bhartitai, veteran sanitation workers who emphasized their punctuality and adherence to proper waste disposal practices.

Residents of Wagle Estate had their own story to tell. Ramlal, a tea-shop owner, stated, "For the past few days, TMC has ramped up efforts because of big officials. Otherwise, they neglect roads and drainage systems." Open garbage dumps, overflowing nullahs, and mosquito breeding grounds were cited as concerns, posing health risks to children and the elderly.

LokmatTimes.com also visited the Wagle Estate solid waste management project, responsible for processing Thane's daily 1,000 metric tons of waste. The lack of a boundary wall around the facility exposes nearby residents and pedestrians to foul odour. Arvind Jaiswal, a local shopkeeper, lamented, "It's become a dumping ground, not a collection centre. We can't breathe fresh air, and mosquitoes plague us from the waste. TMC offers no solution." TMC officials countered by claiming regular disinfection and deodorization efforts, along with systematic waste transportation.

Nitesh Kole, a security guard, highlighted unfinished drainage work that disrupts traffic, while a resident raised concerns about a neglected public toilet. "Open drains, litter, and delayed construction are our daily reality," said another resident. "The CM's clean-up drive is appreciated, but what about these longstanding issues? Many complaints don't reach him. We expect better from TMC and local representatives."