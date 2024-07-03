Maharashtra: Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Rules Changed: Know All About The Changes

The application period for the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Scheme has been extended until 31 August 2024. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared the information with the Legislative Assembly, following a request.

The meeting included Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department O. P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning Department Rajgopal Deora, and Secretary of Women and Child Development Department Anup Kumar Yaveli.

Chief Minister Shinde directed that the application deadline be extended to 31 August 2024 to accommodate nominations, applications, and other requirements. Women who apply by this date will be eligible for benefits starting from 1 July. The department has been instructed to ensure the scheme is accessible and suitable for applicants.

The eligibility age limit for beneficiary women has been adjusted to between 21 and 60 years, instead of the previous 21 to 65 years. Women born outside Maharashtra who marry men with Maharashtra domicile will be eligible, with necessary documentation such as birth certificates, school admission certificates, and domicile certificates.

The government has also decided to accept the admission certificate of children from families with an income of Rs. 1 lakh and who have a ration card. Additionally, improvements have been made to ensure that the scheme benefits eligible unmarried women in the family. Chief Minister Shinde announced these enhancements to ensure broader accessibility and impact of the scheme