Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: EC Orders Probe Into 67 Unopposed Wins Ahead of Voting, Says 'No Winners To Be Declared'

Even before voting in the elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, a major development has come to light. While polling is scheduled for January 15, results appear to have been decided in 67 seats, where candidates have been elected unopposed. However, amid growing doubts over these outcomes and Opposition protest in the state, the State Election Commission has ordered a detailed inquiry into all 67 unopposed seats wins by Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

The Election Commission has made it clear that no unopposed winner will be officially declared until the investigation is completed. The probe will examine whether any malpractice, including pressurising, luring, or intimidating opposition candidates into withdrawing their nominations, took place. The political atmosphere has heated up, particularly in Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Pimpri-Chinchwad area in Pune.

The BJP-led Mahayuti appears to have gained significantly from the unopposed results. As many as 45 BJP candidates, 19 candidates from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, two from Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and one candidate from the Islam Party have been elected unopposed.

The unopposed election of 15 BJP and six Shiv Sena candidates in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has raised questions. Meanwhile, in Mumbai’s Colaba area, candidates from the Congress, AAP, and Janata Dal have alleged that they were prevented from filing nomination papers. Taking cognisance of the complaints, the Election Commission has ordered a review of CCTV footage from A Ward.

The Commission has said strict action against election officials if violations of rules are established. As there is no provision to refile nominations after the withdrawal deadline, attention is now focused on the EC’s final decision following the inquiry. The State Election Commission has sought detailed reports from the Municipal Commissioner and the police administration, stressing that transparency and freedom from pressure are essential to the electoral process.