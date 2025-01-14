Maharashtra: Clash Erupts Over Kite Flying in Ahilyanagar on Makar Sankranti 2025; Two Injured

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra (January 14, 2025): A violent clash erupted between two groups in Ahilyanagar city over kite flying. According to regional media reports, the altercation occurred near the Balika Ashram area where the groups used stones and knives during the fight.

Preliminary reports suggest the dispute started over the playing of DJ music and kite flying.

Read Also | Police Intensify Action Against Nylon Manja Use In Nashik; 24 Cases Filed, Fathers Among Those Arrested

Police arrived at the scene soon after receiving information and quickly worked to disperse the crowd. Two individuals were injured in the incident. No arrests have been made, and no formal case has been registered so far.