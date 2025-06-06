Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions: What’s Next After FYJC Registration? Merit List on June 8, Admissions Begin June 9

The deadline for the Class 11 online admission process in Maharashtra ended on Thursday, with an impressive 12,71,295 students completing their registrations across the state. Among them, 1,21,645 students are from Mumbai alone, according to data released by the state’s education department. The general merit list will be released on June 8, marking a key phase in the centralized admission process. Following this, physical admissions will be conducted from June 9 to 11, as per the schedule released.

Technical Glitches Hit Process

Many students encountered technical glitches while registering on the department’s official software platform, causing widespread difficulties and delays. Thousands were affected, prompting the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department to initiate urgent troubleshooting measures. Officials stated that as of the night of June 4, over 900 pending complaints had been successfully resolved. The department has assured that students who still face issues will be allowed to complete their registrations during a special window from June 9 to 11.

Full Admission Schedule:

June 8 – General Merit Round

June 9–11 – Physical Admission Process

June 10 – CAP (Centralized Admission Process) Round

June 11–18 – Physical Admissions under Reserved Quotas

Registration Stats

Out of the total number of students who initiated the admission process:

12,15,190 paid the registration fee,

12,05,162 completed and locked Part 1 of the application,

11,29,924 completed and locked Part 2,

11,29,933 students have submitted applications for the regular admission round.

The education department has not yet released data on the number of students who applied under quota categories, but updates are expected soon.

The Class 11 admission process plays a crucial role in shaping academic paths for lakhs of students, and the authorities are under pressure to ensure a smooth and error-free process for all applicants in the coming days.