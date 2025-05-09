Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting to Review Security Situation Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, May 9, has called an emergency security meeting in light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor'. The meeting, scheduled in the afternoon today, aims to assess the current situation and review security measures across the state, reported the news agency IANS. In addition to CM Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Thursday that a security meeting would be held. “The police are prepared, and mock drills are being conducted to keep the public alert,” he said.

Following India’s airstrikes in Pakistan, a high alert has been placed across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai. Security has been heightened at vital installations, tourist attractions and religious sites across the state. Police forces have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance at all such locations.

On Thursday night, India successfully foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military bases—including those in Jammu and Pathankot, Rajasthan, using drones and missiles. Earlier, similar attempts had been thwarted at 15 locations across northern and western India. Tensions between the two nations continue to escalate amid fears of a broader conflict.

These events come after the Indian Armed Forces launched precision missile strikes on nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on night of May 6 and 7 under ‘Operation Sindoor’. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army carried out shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. On Thursday morning, India targeted several Pakistani air defence systems, including one in Lahore, which was reportedly neutralised.