Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs High-Level Security Meet Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 9, 2025): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a high-level meeting at his official residence on Friday to review security measures amid the rising India-Pakistan Tensions. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present.The meeting was attended by the Director General of Police, senior officials from the Home Department, and top officers from various agencies and departments.

CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai, on ‘Security measures’ in the wake of current situation, with the DGP, top Home Dept officials and other senior officers of various agencies and departments.

Speaking after the meeting, Eknath Shinde said, "A meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the security in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and how to follow the guidelines by the central government and keep the vital installations in Mumbai safe. I request people not to pay attention to rumours on social media, and action will be taken against those spreading rumours."

Following India’s airstrikes in Pakistan, a high alert has been placed across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai. Security has been heightened at vital installations, tourist attractions and religious sites across the state. Police forces have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance at all such locations.

On Thursday night, India successfully foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military bases—including those in Jammu and Pathankot, Rajasthan, using drones and missiles. Earlier, similar attempts had been thwarted at 15 locations across northern and western India. Tensions between the two nations continue to escalate amid fears of a broader conflict.

These events come after the Indian Armed Forces launched precision missile strikes on nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on night of May 6 and 7 under ‘Operation Sindoor’. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army carried out shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. On Thursday morning, India targeted several Pakistani air defence systems, including one in Lahore, which was reportedly neutralised.