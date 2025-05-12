Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Security Assessment Meeting With Top Security Officials At Varsha

Given the current tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a high-level security assessment meeting with military personnel on Monday. In addition to promoting a focus on cybersecurity and safeguarding India's financial capital, the state government underlined the significance of enhanced cooperation between the government and central agencies through effective intelligence sharing, technology use, and preventative measures. In order to respond to any attack and guarantee readiness, the CM emphasised the need for enhanced and expedited cooperation between state and federal agencies.

CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai, regarding Civil-Military Coordination with Indian Army’s General Officer Commanding Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, Indian Navy’s Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, Indian… pic.twitter.com/MLJSKVSMXb — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 12, 2025

The CM said, "The Indian defence forces' precision and strength during Operation Sindoor were unparalleled." Mumbai, the financial centre of the country, is very important. "We must operate at full capacity, and for that, the sharing of intelligence is vital," he said. High-ranking representatives from the tri-services, as well as representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai Port Trust, and others, attended the meeting, which was held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Varsha.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Security Measures, Issues Key Directives for State Preparedness (VIDEO)

He said, "All individuals must exercise more caution regarding cybersecurity." He said, "Senior officials from the state government and defence forces must collaborate closely for improved coordination." Along with other state government officials, the meeting was attended by Lt General Pawan Chadha and Colonel Sandeep Seal from the army, Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi and Commander Nitesh Garg from the navy, Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan from the air force and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

As tensions between India and Pakistan increased, the chief minister called a meeting with key government ministries and agencies on Friday and gave them instructions to set up war rooms and create district-level plans to increase public awareness.