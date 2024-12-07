Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies BJP's Hold on Home Portfolio

The BJP secured a record 132 seats in the assembly elections, solidifying its position to appoint Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister. However, Shinde is reportedly negotiating for key portfolios, including Home and Revenue, in exchange for the top post. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified his stance on retaining the Home portfolio. Discussions are ongoing within the Shiv Sena to finalize the allocation of ministries, with Shinde sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

During a recent interview on a news channel, Devendra Fadnavis was asked about Eknath Shinde’s demand for the Home portfolio. Responding to the query, Fadnavis stated, "Since 2014, whenever we’ve had the opportunity, the Home Department has remained with us. We believe this portfolio should stay with the BJP due to its critical role, including coordination with the Union Home Ministry, addressing Naxal issues, and managing Mumbai as the financial capital."

Fadnavis further said that as a BJP leader, he is better positioned to ensure seamless collaboration with the Centre. While acknowledging allies like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar can also coordinate with the Centre, he suggested the BJP's hold on the Home Department strengthens governance. This signals the BJP's intent to retain the crucial portfolio despite Shinde's interest.

Devendra Fadnavis has stated that discussions on portfolio allocation are ongoing, with no final decision made yet. The focus now shifts to how the BJP will address Eknath Shinde's demands, as he initially sought the Chief Minister’s post and is now pushing for key portfolios like Home and Revenue in return. The outcome of these negotiations will be crucial in shaping the power-sharing dynamics between the BJP and Shinde’s faction.

Cabinet Expansion and Portfolio Allocation: Challenges Ahead

The Grand Alliance faces the task of balancing regional and communal representation in the upcoming cabinet expansion. While some ministers will retain their positions, new faces will also be introduced. The BJP is expected to secure 20-22 berths, the Shinde Sena 12-13, and the Ajit Pawar faction nine to 10.