Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauds Judicial System’s Digital Transformation as Court Hearings Go Live on YouTube

Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Civil and Criminal Court building in Mandangad, Ratnagiri district. The event also saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The dignitaries reflected on the evolving judicial landscape, the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the importance of strengthening India’s justice delivery system.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the rapid transformation within the judicial system in recent years. He noted that the Bombay High Court had introduced live streaming of court proceedings, allowing the public to access recordings of several cases on YouTube. This, he said, had made valuable judicial information more transparent and widely available. The Chief Minister added that continuous efforts were being made to further modernise and strengthen the justice system. He praised Justice Bhushan Gavai for his significant contributions in bridging existing gaps within the judiciary — be it in terms of infrastructure, manpower, or the appointment of judges. Fadnavis remarked that the remarkable progress achieved under Justice Gavai’s leadership would ensure his name remains etched in judicial history.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his address, drew parallels between Justice Gavai’s work and the vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who aspired to make justice accessible to the last person in society. He said it was symbolic that the labourers who built the new court building were felicitated during the event by Justice Gavai himself. Shinde described Justice Gavai as the true heir of Ambedkar’s ideals and a leader dedicated to ensuring impartial justice for all. He further added that Maharashtra took immense pride in having one of its sons rise to the position of Chief Justice of India. Shinde praised Justice Gavai’s humility, compassion, and ability to connect with people at every level, describing him as a “jewel of the Indian judicial system” whose calmness and resolve make him a truly extraordinary figure.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai emphasised the enduring strength of the Indian Constitution, drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He said the Constitution serves as the foundation of India’s unity and progress, ensuring the nation remains steadfast through challenges — whether during wars, peace, or internal crises. Gavai pointed out that India’s resilience, compared to neighbouring nations such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, stemmed from the robustness of its constitutional framework. He reiterated Ambedkar’s belief that political democracy holds little meaning without social and economic equality. Stressing the importance of accessibility to justice, he stated that the ongoing efforts to develop judicial infrastructure across the country were aimed at decentralising justice and bringing it closer to the people.