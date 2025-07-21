Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Minister Manikrao Kokate’s Viral Rummy Video: “Whatever Happened Is Not Dignified” (WATCH)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called the viral video showing Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing rummy inside the Assembly premises "highly inappropriate" and "not dignified." Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said even if a member is not actively involved in proceedings, they must sit with seriousness during discussions in the House.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate playing rummy in the Assembly premises, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I believe this is highly inappropriate. Even if one is not actively participating in the proceedings, it is important to sit with seriousness during… pic.twitter.com/6nu6aGWNy1 — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2025

"I believe this is highly inappropriate. Even if one is not actively participating in the proceedings, it is important to sit with seriousness during Assembly discussions. Sometimes, while reading papers, such situations may arise, but a video showing someone playing rummy is certainly not acceptable. He has clarified that they were not playing rummy, but whatever happened is not dignified,” CM Fadnavis said as quoted by IANS.

The controversy began when NCP MLA Rohit Pawar posted a video from the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature, alleging Kokate was playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone during the session. However, Kokate denied the charges and explained that the advertisement appeared when he started YouTube. Following this, MLA Jitendra Awhad posted two more videos claiming that Kokate was not skipping ads but playing online Rummy.

Meanwhile, growing discontent has also been reported within the NCP camp over the incident. State unit president Sunil Tatkare said the final decision regarding action against Kokate will be taken by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Talking to reporters in Tuljapur, Tatkare said, "The statements made by the agriculture minister in the past were not correct. Party president Ajit Pawar had earlier spoken to him about that. In this video issue also, Pawar will take a serious note and instructions will be given to Kokate accordingly."

The issue has triggered demands for Kokate's resignation from opposition members. The situation turned violent when NCP workers allegedly assaulted Chhava Sanghatna activists after they confronted Tatkare and threw playing cards during a press conference in Latur.

Chaos by Chhava Organization in #Latur; Cards Thrown in Front of Sunil Tatkare#Protesting against the #Agriculture Minister, Chhava activists created a ruckus at the #LaturGovernment Guest House; clash broke out with NCP workers, police intervened to restore order.#Latur#NCPpic.twitter.com/Ua92fgOVn2 — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) July 20, 2025

Tatkare condemned the incident. He said, “The NCP has always stood for peace. The incident in Latur is condemnable. I understand the feelings of Chhava Sanghatna workers. Even though they threw playing cards at me, I stayed calm and thanked them.”

During his visit to Tuljapur, Tatkare met activists of the Chhava Sanghatna at their office. The activists demanded action against Suraj Chavan.