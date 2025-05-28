Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Immediate Survey of Rain Damage to Crops and Homes

After three months of intense heat, India finally saw relief on May 25 when the monsoon arrived early. However, farmers were more concerned due to unexpected rain, which prompted a government review of the situation. Eight people died during the rainstorm, and two were injured in incidents like drownings, wall collapses, and lightning strikes. For the affected families, the Chief Minister ordered immediate assistance. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the water supply via tankers continued despite the fact that the amount of water stored in Ujani Dam grew and the number of tankers decreased. During the meeting, senior ministers and deputy chief ministers discussed the situation.

A recent post on X by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office the news of surveys being conducted to analyse the situation was shared.

अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या शेती-घरांच्या नुकसानीचे त्वरित पंचनामे करण्याचे निर्देश



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली झालेल्या राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाच्या झालेल्या बैठकीत राज्यातील अतिवृष्टीमुळे उद्भवलेल्या परिस्थितीचा आढावा घेण्यात आला. शेती व घरांच्या नुकसानीचे तत्काळ… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 28, 2025

The post read, “Instructions issued to immediately conduct assessments of crop and house damage due to heavy rainfall.” The post further shared the meeting update and mentioned, “In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a review of the situation arising due to heavy rainfall in the state was conducted. Clear instructions were given by the Chief Minister during the meeting to promptly conduct assessments of crop and house damage and provide immediate compensation to farmers and citizens. At the beginning of the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on heavy rainfall, water levels in dams, crop conditions, and the preparedness of disaster management systems. The Principal Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, during a presentation, stated that over 19 crore alert messages have been sent to citizens through the ' SACHET’ system so far. A state-of-the-art communication system and Decision Support System are operational at the State Emergency Center.”

Mentioning the safety measures taken by the government, it said, “Two teams each of the State Disaster Response Force have been kept ready in Nagpur and Dhule, and these teams have been dispatched to Nanded and Gadchiroli. Information was provided during the meeting that the system is fully prepared to handle potential disasters across the state.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Ministers Girish Mahajan, Aditi Tatkare, Dattatray Bharne, Bharat Gogawale, and Nilesh Rane took part in the discussions that took place during the meeting.

Also Read: May Saw Torrential Downpours! Will Rain Take a Break in June? IMD Issues Forecast

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over a cabinet meeting where the effects of heavy rains were thoroughly evaluated. The Chief Minister emphasised how urgently a quick assessment is required to assess the harm done to houses and agriculture.

Following the assessment, impacted farms and households were ordered to receive immediate compensation. In addition to evaluating disaster management, the meeting focused on preparing for excessive rainfall by keeping an eye on crop health and dam levels. The Principal Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department reported that the 'Sachet' system has sent out more than 19 crore alarm messages, improving emergency management skills.