Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes for Metro Boost, Housing Relief, and Cleanliness; Shares State Development Vision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated the state's commitment to metro extension, housing reforms, and cleanliness efforts through a holistic vision for urban development, marking a substantial push towards changing the state's urban infrastructure and public welfare. Fadnavis described the results of a crucial review meeting that was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and top state officials at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in a thorough post on the social media site X.

Metro Growth, Housing Reforms, and Cleanliness Goals: A Statewide Urban Vision!



Had a meeting for the State review of the Urban Sector along with Hon Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ji at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai.



The Maharashtra State Government is enhancing providing… https://t.co/nD3fE2Pg8t — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 14, 2025

With an emphasis on Mumbai and Pune in particular, Fadnavis underlined Maharashtra's bold ambition to increase metro connections throughout key cities. "The state has rolled out an integrated ticketing system that enables passengers to travel seamlessly across different transport modes—railways, buses, and the metro—making urban commutes more efficient and convenient," he stated.

Importantly, the state has proposed a 50:50 finance arrangement for two new metro routes in Pune and has asked the Central Government for approval. “We have asked the Centre to collaborate with us because Maharashtra has so far provided its own funding for these metro projects. In addition to providing financial support, this partnership will hasten the construction of metro infrastructure,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis urged the Central Government to update the eligibility requirements for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and associated programs, particularly for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in view of the city's dense population and particular housing issues. He called for more lenient rules that take into account the reality on the ground and underlined that many worthy families are currently shut out because of strict eligibility requirements. In order to enhance housing and urban services, the state has already started making the most of funding obtained under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the CM said.

Eknath Shinde, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Minister Madhuri Misal, and several important bureaucrats attended the meeting. Together, they examined current urban initiatives, obstacles, and methods for accelerating development in several fields.