Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts On Ranveer Allahbadia's Comments At India's Got Latent Show (Watch Video)

The latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has sparked a major controversy. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps appeared on the show and his incestuous comment on parental intercourse has received major backlash on social media. Amid widespread controversy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the statement and assured that strict action will be taken against Ranveer Allahabadia.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Also Read: India's Got Latent: Complaint Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Influencer Apoorva Makhija and Comedian Samay Raina for Alleged Abusive Language on Show

After a video of his remark went viral on social media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while he had not watched the clip, he had come to know that it was "very vulgar".He also said anyone who "crosses the limits of decency" will face action. "I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.

Two Mumbai lawyers have filed a police complaint against Mr Allahbadia and other comics. They have written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, flagging how remarks made on "India's Got Latent" show amount to disrespecting women and must attract action. This is not the first time Mr Raina's YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" is in the news. Last week, a case was reportedly filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh over her remark on dog meat. Several social media users reacted to Allahbadia's tasteless comment. Users also questioned the “decline of comedy” in the country.

