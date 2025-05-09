Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Security Measures, Issues Key Directives for State Preparedness (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 9, 2025): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today reviewed the overall security and preparedness across the state with the police and administrative machinery. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present. During the review meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis provided several directions regarding mock drills, blackouts, and other security measures. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment in all areas.

The key instructions issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis include the following:

Conduct mock drills in every district and establish war rooms at the district level.

Set up coordination mechanisms with hospitals during blackouts. During blackouts, lights are switched off to prevent targeting, so alternative power systems should keep operations running, with dark-colored curtains or tinted windows used to block external light.

Spread awareness about what to do during a blackout and ensure video messages reach students and citizens.

Study and provide detailed information on the Central Government's 'Union War Book' to all relevant authorities.

Cyber cells in each district must monitor social media and take action against handles that support Pakistan or spread false information.

Emergency funds will be provided to all district collectors to purchase essential materials for immediate use. Any significant proposals in this regard must be approved within an hour.

Organize a meeting of all municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and instruct them to raise awareness about blackouts, involving cooperative housing societies.

The police department must remain highly alert, increasing patrols and operations to prevent actions from anti-national elements.

It is a criminal offense to film military preparedness activities and circulate them on social media, and such actions must be dealt with immediately.

Increase maritime security by hiring fishing trawlers if necessary.

Establish a system for the government to provide citizens with updated and accurate information regarding the situation.

Given the risk of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure such as power generation and distribution, a swift cyber audit must be conducted by the Cyber Department.

To ensure better coordination between the government and security agencies, invite the heads of the Army's three branches and the Coast Guard to the next meeting via video conferencing.

Cancel the leaves of all senior officers in key departments, especially health and disaster management.

The chief minister said that all agencies must work together with urgency and transparency to ensure public safety and national security.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Director General of Police for Civil Security Prabhat Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Radhika Rastogi, Additional Director General of Police for the Intelligence Department Shirish Jain, and the District Collectors of Mumbai and its suburbs.