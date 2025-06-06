Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Attend Mass Wedding of 13 Surrendered Naxalite Couples in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the mass wedding ceremony of 13 surrendered Naxal youth on Friday, June 6. Several Naxals have surrendered and chosen the path of peace, even before marriage. The wedding is being held with great enthusiasm and in the presence of police officials.

Also Read | 'Will Give News Soon': Uddhav Thackeray's Big Statement on Possible Alliance of Shiv Sena UBT and MNS.

The Gadchiroli police have organised a mass wedding for these surrendered Naxal men and their brides. Chief Minister Fadnavis will attend the event. Thirteen couples will tie the knot during the ceremony. Earlier, a band led a celebratory procession from the police headquarters, in which police personnel also participated. Among the grooms is Giridhar, a previously most-wanted Naxal, who expressed joy at taking part in the event.

13 Surrendered Naxalite Couples in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the mass wedding of 13 surrendered Naxalite couples today, with officials of the Naxalite cadre also present pic.twitter.com/l6KY0ViUUu — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2025

The Gadchiroli police played a key role in helping them reintegrate into society. The mass wedding will take place at the Shaheed Pandu Alam Auditorium at the police headquarters. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assistant Guardian Minister Ashish Jaiswal, and other dignitaries will attend. The Chief Minister will personally bless the newlyweds and distribute gifts and essentials to the couples.