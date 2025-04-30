Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Daughter Secures 92.6% in ICSE 10th Board Exams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' daughter Divija Fadnavis achieved 92.6 percent in her Class 10 exams, as announced by her mother Amruta Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis shared the news on the X platform, expressing her joy. She wrote, "Our minds are filled with joy. Our daughter Divija secured 92.60 percent in Class X Board exams." On the same day, the family also marked Akshaya Tritiya by performing a small puja and moving into their new official residence, Varsha.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the ICSE and ISC results for Class 10 and Class 12 on Wednesday. The results once again showed strong academic performance by girls across the country. In the ISC Class 12 results, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.45 percent, while boys followed closely at 98.64 percent. Out of 99,551 students who appeared for the ISC exams, 98,578 cleared them.

For ISC 2025, the Southern region topped with a pass percentage of 99.76 percent. It was followed by the Western region at 99.72 percent. The North and East regions achieved pass percentages of 98.97 percent and 98.76 percent respectively. Foreign centers recorded a perfect 100 percent success rate.

In the ICSE Class 10 results, the Western region led with a pass percentage of 99.83 percent. The Southern region followed at 99.73 percent. The North and East recorded 98.78 percent and 98.70 percent respectively. The foreign region saw a relatively lower success rate at 93.39 percent.