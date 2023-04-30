Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde announces 5 lakh compensation for victims of Bhiwandi building collapse

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolence and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the dead due to the Bhiwandi building collapse. Shinde also said that medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government.

The building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that both deceased have been identified as a 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 10 fire engines, and personnel of different agencies are at the spot and carrying out rescue operations in Valpada in the Mankoli area.

Earlier, Sawant had said four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the building.As per preliminary information, the godown was 10 years old.Senior officials and Union minister Kapil Patil, the local MP, visited the accident site.