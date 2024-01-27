Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces OBC Benefits for Maratha Community

In a historic moment for the Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the government will provide OBC reservations to the community until they receive permanent reservation benefits. This decision comes after a prolonged struggle by Maratha leaders, including activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who undertook a hunger strike to demand justice for the community.

Key Highlights:

CM Shinde accepted all the demands put forth by Maratha leaders, including providing Kunbi caste certificates to the kin of those whose caste records are not available.

Shinde announced that the government will provide OBC benefits to the Maratha community until they receive a permanent reservation that does not adversely affect other communities.

Shinde praised the Maratha community for their peaceful and determined struggle, emphasizing that their victory is a testament to the government's commitment to social justice.

Jarange Patil broke his hunger strike after receiving a glass of juice from CM Shinde, symbolizing the government's commitment to fulfilling the community's demands.

CM Shinde's Speech: