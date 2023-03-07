Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assures support to farmers after crop damage due to unseasonal rains

Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The unseasonal rains damaged standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, chief minister Eknath Shinde said. According to an official statement, the chief minister assessed the situation and instructed officials to carry out panchnamas or evaluations of the damages incurred by farmers.

Standing crops in several districts in the state were affected because of the unseasonal rains, it said. Speaking about the situation, Shinde said farmers should be given relief and confidence. He said the state government stands with the cultivators.He directed the revenue department to immediately conduct panchnama of losses incurred by agriculturists.As per the forecast, unseasonal rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane and other districts in Maharashtra and the administration has been given directions to deal with the situation, he said.