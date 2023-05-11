Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde awarded diploma in journalism and mass communication from YCMOU

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has announced that Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been awarded a certificate for completing a diploma course in journalism and mass communication.

According to a press release, Eknath Shinde scored 77.25% marks and completed the diploma course with distinction in August 2021.

On Wednesday evening, Dr Prashantkumar Patil, the Vice Chancellor of YCMOU, presented Shinde with the certificate of the diploma course in a function held at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, according to the university's statement.

According to the university, Eknath Shinde had previously obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and had also completed a certificate course in human rights from the same institution.

Patil expressed his happiness over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's success and stated that it has added to the fame of the university. He further added that YCMOU has fulfilled the educational dreams of many students in Maharashtra and he feels proud as the Vice Chancellor to present the certificate to Shinde.