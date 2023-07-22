Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi, accompanied by his family. The meeting, which took place at 11 am, included Chief Minister Shinde's father, Sambhaji Shinde, his wife, daughter, and son.

It was anticipated that around 4 pm, he would also meet Amit Shah. The discussions during the meeting were focused on matters related to the expansion of both the state and central cabinets.

Prime Minister Modi allocated substantial time for the meeting, engaging in conversations about various ongoing projects in the state. Notably, the Metro project, Marathwada water grid, rainwater conservation initiatives, farmer schemes, and essential amenities were among the topics discussed. Additionally, significant projects that serve the public's interests were deliberated upon during the meeting.

This marks Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's second visit to Delhi within a week. His presence in the capital is related to the NDA meeting, and it is noteworthy that he has returned within three days to meet with Prime Minister Modi again. As a result, discussions surrounding the Chief Minister's family meeting are currently being widely discussed in political circles. The meeting's outcomes and the government's support for crucial projects have garnered considerable attention and interest.