Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde orders road repairs ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav

Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has directed all the Municipal Corporations and District collectors to repair all the roads on which Ganesh Idols are brought and carried for immersion. He had called a review meeting on the preparation of Dahihandi and Ganesh festival at Sahyadri guest house on Monday.Guardian Minister of City, Deepak Kesarkar, Guardian Minister of Suburbs Mangal. Prabhat Lodha, All the high rank officers of state government, BMC Commissioner, Ganesh Utsav Co-ordination and Dahihandi Associations members were present for the meeting.

Janmashtami will be celebrated on both September 6 and 7. While the primary Janmashtami festivities occur on September 6, the Dahi Handi celebrations will be held on September 7. Dahi Handi events are an integral part of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It's most famous in the state of Maharashtra. During this festival, a group of young people form a human pyramid to reach and break a pot filled with dahi hanging high above the ground. This pot is called handi.Lord Krishna is known for his love of butter and dahi. So, Dahi Handi events are held on Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.Participants in the Dahi Handi competitions work together to build a strong human pyramid while a person in the group climbs to the top to reach the Handi. It's a challenging activity that requires teamwork, coordination and balance. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.