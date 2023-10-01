Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes part in cleanliness drive event at Girgaon Chowpatty

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde actively participated in a cleanliness campaign at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the drive at Girgaon Chowpatty.

This initiative was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labor) for swachhata (cleanliness)" on October 1, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through a "Swachhanjali" (cleanliness tribute).

During the event, Fadnavis revealed that the Maharashtra government has already issued an order to allocate 3% of District Planning Development Committee funds for the restoration, repair, maintenance, and cleanliness of forts throughout the year.

Prime Minister Modi had urged citizens to participate in this mega cleanliness drive during the 105th episode of 'Mann ki Baat.' The campaign, known as 'Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath,' encourages people from all walks of life to actively engage in cleaning activities at public places such as markets, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist sites, places of worship, and more.