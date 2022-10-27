Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he will visit Ayodhya soon but the dates – sometime in November – are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, lmost 50% of the construction work of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been completed.

The temple will open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctorum on Makar Sankranti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected the construction work of the temple on the eve of Diwali amidst the celebration of the grand Deepotsava in Ayodhya. The temple will be earthquake-resistant and sturdy enough to last over 1,000 years.

According to the trust members, the temple, which will have 392 pillars and 12 doors, is being constructed without using iron bars. The dimension of the main temple will be 350x250 ft and is being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. Granite stones brought from Rajasthan are being used in the construction of the temple that is spread over an area of 2.7 acres.