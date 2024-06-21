Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Urges Citizens to Embrace Yoga Daily on International Yoga Day 2024

On the 10th International Day of Yoga in 2024, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged citizens during an event in Mumbai's Marine Drive area to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. He emphasized the global influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev in promoting yoga and stressed that yoga should not be limited to a single day but integrated into daily life.

During the International Yoga Day 2024 event organized by BJP leader Shaina NC, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as reported by PTI.

Later at Mantralaya, Shinde addressed staff and bureaucrats, emphasizing the importance of daily yoga practice for enhancing efficiency and service to citizens. He highlighted yoga's role in maintaining fitness and health, echoing Prime Minister Modi's initiative recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.