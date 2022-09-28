Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes government’s ban on PFI over terror links

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), said a statement by the CMO.The Union government banned PFI, Muslim political organisation, on September 28 for five years. The move came after conducting a spate of raids on their offices across India and arresting many leaders.

The raids were conducted regarding terror charges levlled against them.The ban comes after two rounds of raids in multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA against the outfit for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The first round of raids took place on September 22, a follow up of that was seen on Tuesday, September 27 in several states in which at least 250 people linked to PFI were taken into custody.

