Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wishes Udhhav Thackeray on his birthday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday wished the former CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. Shinde took his Twitter and wrote "Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. May they have a long and healthy life, pray at the feet of Mother Jagdamba."

महाराष्ट्राचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री माननीय श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. त्यांना निरोगी दीर्घायुष्य लाभो हीच आई जगदंबेच्या चरणी प्रार्थना.... — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 27, 2022

Eknath Shinde and Thackeray used to have a close bond till Shinde raised the flag of rebellion. Shinde also claimed that his Shiv Sena is real because he have more MLAs with him, responding to this Thackeray earlier said "I dare them to try and separate Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Unfortunately, my parents are not alive, but they (rebels) should take the blessings of their own parents and campaign, give speeches and seek votes. Why steal my father? You have no dedication, no sense of duty, no courage? You are a traitor."