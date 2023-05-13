Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter makes emergency landing during Satara Visit

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2023 11:36 AM 2023-05-13T11:36:03+5:30 2023-05-13T11:41:10+5:30

While en route to Satara and Patan for an event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter developed a technical ...

While en route to Satara and Patan for an event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter developed a technical issue, forcing an abrupt cancellation of his visit. As per the latest reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was traveling from Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to Satara-Patan for an event when his helicopter encountered a technical issue and made an emergency landing. Consequently, the chief minister's visit to Satara-Patan has been abruptly cancelled. Another helicopter has been ordered for his visit.

Tags : Maharashtra News Eknath Shinde Satara Politics News