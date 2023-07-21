Maharashtra: Coastal Sindhudurg records 150 mm rainfall in 24 hours



In the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, coastal Sindhudurg in Maharashtra recorded a little over 150 mm of rainfall, the most among the Konkan region's districts, according to officials.

The previous day, Raigad district, where a massive landslide in Irshalwadi hamlet in Khalapur tehsil has claimed several lives, recorded 198 mm rainfall, an official release by the Konkan divisional headquarters in Navi Mumbai said.

As per the data, Raigad recorded 198.00 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Thursday. The figures of other districts during that period are as follows: Thane 145.70 mm, Palghar 134.30 mm, Ratnagiri 129.20 mm and Sindhudurg 49.30 mm.

The release also said that in the 24 hours till the morning of July 21, Sindhudurg recorded the highest rainfall of 150.20 mm. The figures from other districts are as follows: Raigad 76.60 mm, Palghar 57.80 mm, Ratnagiri 55.10 mm, Thane 48.40 mm.