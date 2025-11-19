Cold Wave in Maharashtra: Severe Chill Grips State; IMD Issues Warning, Check City wise Minimum Temperatures

Maharashtra Cold Wave Alert: Winter has made a strong presence in the country and there has been a sharp drop in temperature in North India. In hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, there is a picture of extreme cold, snowfall and even freezing of water sources in some places. The effects of severe cold in North India are now being felt in Maharashtra as well.

According to the information given by IMD, a warning of cold wave to severe cold wave has been issued in some parts of the state. The temperature is falling rapidly in the northern and northeastern states of the country and severe cold is being felt in many places. Due to the snowfall, cold winds and freezing water sources that have started there, the temperature is directly falling.

Cold wave Alert for the next 24-48 hours

Temperature is likely to reach minimum levels in Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Niphad and the Meteorological Department has appealed to the citizens to take care of their health. Mumbai experienced a noticeable drop in temperature Tuesday morning and night, with minimum temperatures ranging from 18–20°C. The cold weather is expected to persist for the next one to two days.Temperatures in major cities of the state.

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature

Pune 28.0° 9.4°

Dhule 28.0° 6.2°

Kolhapur 28.6° 14.6°

Mahabaleshwar 24.8° 10.0°

Nashik 27.2° 9.2°

Solapur 30.6° 13.9°

Ratnagiri 33.2° 18.1°

Mumbai (Santacruz) 32.3° 17.4°

Experts said that the temperature in areas like Dhule and Niphad, which has dropped to 6.2°C, is at an alarming level.

Take care of your health!