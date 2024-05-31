Maharashtra: Companies Leaving State Reflect Triple Engine Government’s Failure, Says Supriya Sule

NCP Working President and MP Supriya Sule on Friday slammed the state’s 'triple engine government', holding it responsible for the relocation of 37 IT companies from Pune's Hinjewadi. She accused the government of being preoccupied with income tax raids, CBI, and ED investigations instead of addressing significant issues.

After paying floral tributes to the statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar in front of Sarasbaug, Pune, Sule addressed the media.

Supriya Sule said, "Yet another failure of Maharashtra’s triple engine government has come to light. The Foxconn project was supposed to come to Pune but did not materialize. Many industries are moving out of the state. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi, initiated by Sharad Pawar’s vision, saw substantial infrastructure development in phases 1, 2, and 3, attracting investments from across the country. However, the current deteriorating conditions are evident to all."

Sule mentioned that she has personally conducted numerous meetings regarding the IT park’s infrastructure and water issues, holding discussions with various ministers, industrial secretaries, and MIDC officials. Despite efforts to resolve these issues, the state government lacks seriousness about industrial concerns. "They are so occupied with income tax raids, CBI, and ED investigations that they have no time to address unemployment and corruption," she stated.

Sule also praised Ahilyadevi Holkar, calling her an exemplary figure who did not succumb to challenges at a young age. "She lived and fought admirably, never conceding defeat. Rajmata Jijau and Ahilyadevi Holkar are our role models, revered as exceptional women of valor. We are here to pay our humble respects on her birth anniversary," Sule concluded.