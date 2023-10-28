Maharashtra Congress chief mocks Fadnavis over deleted 'I will return' video

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has taken a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over a video clip posted and later deleted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video featured Fadnavis uttering his famous phrase, "Mi punha yein" (I will return), which garnered attention during the 2019 Maharashtra

Reacting to the video clip, Patole said the BJP was forced to delete it from its social media account as the "public has already deleted him (Fadnavis) from their hearts". Patole claimed Fadnavis had fallen out of favour with senior BJP leaders, while people had stopped trusting the "party of liars".

"The importance of social media has gone up. One should see the responses to the tweet (video clip on X). People have said they don't want to give any chance to the BJP," Patole claimed.

These developments have generated speculation within Maharashtra's political circles, particularly given ongoing disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several of his MLAs related to the Shiv Sena's split in June the previous year. The video's removal adds another layer to the evolving political dynamics in the state.