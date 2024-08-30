Maharashtra: Congress Leader Nana Patole Responds to PM Modi’s Apology Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse in Rajkot Fort

Maharashtra's reputation has suffered due to corruption surrounding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, yet the corrupt BJP coalition government shows no shame. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Malvan's Rajkot fort collapsed; that statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statue collapsed within just eight months, tarnishing Maharashtra's pride. Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized Modi's apology as an acknowledgment of his mistake. He also said that Shivaji Maharaj's Bhakta will not forgive him.

While talking to the media, Nana Patole took a hard look at the BJP government. The statue of Maharaj was hurriedly installed by Prime Minister Modi to unveil the statue. Actually, while erecting a grand statue of a great man, all the aspects have to be studied but the BJP government ignored it. Handed over statue work to an inexperienced person. He ignored the instructions given by the cultural department regarding the statue. As a result, the statue collapsed due to shoddy work, Patole said.

Using Maharaj name only for votes

Responding to the appeal of Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis that the opposition should not do politics over the statue of Shivaji Maharaj, Nana Patole said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maharaj's name has been used only for votes. Desperate for power, BJP politicizes any issue. Nana Patole advised that the country has seen what he did to bring down the government of Mavia, so before giving advice to others, they should look at their own face in the mirror.

Also Read: IPL Police Deployment Costs: Bombay High Court Questions State's Rs 14 Crore Waiver

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our God, the pride of Maharashtra. Patole said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who are hurting the self-esteem of Maharashtra, should take responsibility and step down from power, otherwise the people will pull them down from power.