Maharashtra: Congress leader Naseem Khan injured in accident

Maharashtra Congress working President and former minister Arif Naseem Khan, who was on his way to Maharashtra’s Nanded to join Bharat Jodo Yatra, met with an accident on Saturday. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the Maharashtra border on Monday. Khan is in-charge of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Nanded District and is looking at the overall management of the Yatra along with Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

The accident took place at Bhiloli toll plaza in Nanded where a speeding vehicle collided with the car in which Khan was travelling. The impact of the accident was so powerful that the entire front frame of the car was damaged and the driver along with Khan was injured.I have just suffered a minor injury to my right leg and I am safe. I am excited to fulfil my responsibility as in charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra. I have completed three meetings of the District Congress Committee as soon as I reach Nanded and I feel very happy that Nanded Congress will welcome Rahul Gandhi with utmost energy and love,” said Khan.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped Khan and other passengers with first aid kits.Soon after the first aid, Khan again left for Nanded.A Congress party worker of Bhiloli has filed a police complaint at Bhiloli Traffic Police Station demanding action against the other car driver for rash driving.A case has been registered at Biloli Police Station under Sections 337 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Later, the accused was arrested by the same police but after taking his statement, he was released after giving notice under CrPC 41.